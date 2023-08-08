Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Roosevelt Tyrell McMillan, 36, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after police said he struck a woman with a closed fist, injuring her right eye in the 500 block of North Bedford Street at 9:03 p.m. Aug. 7. McMillan was located and taken into custody. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
- Police reported Aug. 6 that they are investigating a robbery that took place at 12:34 a.m. July 23 in the 400 block of North East Street. Police said an unknown man wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt approached a Domino's delivery driver, pulled the bag from his hands and fled south on North East Street. Police seek information.
- Reedy Hunter, 22, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor accidents involving damage to property and summary following too closely, operating a vehicle without inspection and driving an unregistered vehicle after police said he rear-ended another vehicle in the first block of Spring Road and fled the scene at about 1 p.m. July 30, police reported Aug. 4. The driver was determined to be Reedy, and charges were filed via summons on Aug. 4.
People are also reading…
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Kyle Bryan Darcell Kirk, 39, of Harrisburg, was charged via summons with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an investigation into an assault that occurred at a business off Claremont Road on July 27, police reported Aug. 6. Police said Kirk assaulted a co-worker.
- Dylan Jordan Foust, 19, of Carlisle, was charged via summons. with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, loitering and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident on July 23, police reported Aug. 6. Police said they were on patrol in the Keystone Arms development when officers observed someone entering unlocked vehicles. Police approached the man, who fled on a bicycle, and during a brief foot pursuit, police located another man attempting to hide in a vehicle. Police took this man - Foust - into custody.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- John Wesley Spraglin III, 19, of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, was charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license and misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop at 11 p.m. July 31, police reported Aug. 4. Police said officers located controlled substances and a gun during a traffic stop, and Spraglin was arrested. He later posted $25,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Shippensburg man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on Furnace Hollow Road at Gutshall Road in Southampton Township at 12:48 p.m. Aug. 2. Police said Rivver Cooper, 22, was operating a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja south on Furnace Hollow Road when he failed to make a sharp right curve at the intersection, traveling off the road and striking a tree head-on. He was life-flighted to WellSpan York Hospital with life-threatening injuries.