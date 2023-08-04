Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Travis Brown, 27, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and false imprisonment and summary harassment following an incident that occurred July 25. Police responded to the 2300 block of Oakwood Hills Drive for a report of a fight and discovered that a man involved, who was identified as Brown, had fled the scene. Police said they determined that Brown had assaulted a woman and interfered with her ability to move about freely. They said the victim's injuries were consistent with the reported assault. Brown was later arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison and freed on $10,000 bail. Brown waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and a formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 9.