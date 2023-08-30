Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Lee Allen Payne, 46, of Carlisle, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after police initially responded to the 100 block of North Pitt Street for a report of a man engaged in drug activity at 11:55 p.m. Aug. 28. Police said the caller was found with several lacerations to his arms and marks to his chest and neck and reported that Payne had attacked him with a large kitchen knife after an argument. Payne was taken into custody without incident and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $60,000 cash bail.
- Martin Wise, 43, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident near the Community Cares shelter on North West Street at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Police said an argument broke out between Wise and another man, which culminated with Wise allegedly grabbing the man by the throat for about five seconds. The man was transported by EMS to be evaluated for injuries.
- Richard McCalop, 39, of Philadelphia, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 900 block of Dunbar Road on the evening of Aug. 25. Police said McCalop injured a person, and he was arrested. He later posted $2,000 cash bail.
- Zenotha Burt, 32, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and defiant trespass in connection with an incident at the Carroll Mart gas station in the 300 block of North Hanover Street at about 4 a.m. Aug. 26. Police said Burt entered the gas station and stole a donation jar with money from behind the counter. Police said Burt had previously trespassed at the gas station. Burt fled the scene, but police arrested him about an hour later.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Jamur Kisawsi Johnson, 44, of Pomona, California, was charged with felony receiving stolen property after police said he was arrested Aug. 21 at a convenience store on the Harrisburg Pike for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Police said Johnson stole the vehicle from a dealership in New Jersey before he was located in Middlesex. He was taken into custody and remains at Cumberland County Prison on $45,000 cash bail.
- Katie Sellers, 29, of Abington, was charged via summons with misdemeanor defiant trespass after police said she ignored warnings not to be on the property of a convenience store on the Harrisburg Pike on Aug. 24 and continued to enter it.
- Fransisco Serda-Tiscarino, 19, of Enola, was charged via summons with misdemeanor DUI and accidents involving damaged property, as well as summary traffic offenses after police said he struck a parked vehicle and building in the 1100 block of the Harrisburg Pike, causing "significant damage." Police said Serda-Tiscarino fled the scene after the crash, but he was stopped on Wolfs Bridge Road.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- George Paul Anderson, 48, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault and strangulation, misdemeanor unlawful restraint and simple assault and summary harassment following a report of an assault at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 24. Police said an investigation determined Anderson was physically abusive to the woman for several days before assaulting her that morning, causing injuries. She was transported to the hospital, and Anderson was arrested. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $65,000 cash bail.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Police said they have received a number of reports from residents regarding a scam where callers claim to be a police officer and either ask for personal information like a Social Security number or provide gift card numbers over the phone. Police remind residents they will not call people to tell them about jury duty or crimes that the person is possibly involved with, nor would they ask for personal information or gift card numbers. Residents are urged to hang up when they get these calls.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Gordon Mitchelle, 59, of Palmyra, was charged via summons with misdemeanor misbranding a controlled substance, indecent exposure and open lewdness, and Tonda Longenecker, 44, of Harrisburg, was charged via summons with possession of drug paraphernalia after police located two people sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of Sheetz on Erford Road at about 2 a.m. Aug. 21. Police said they located controlled substances inside the vehicle.
- Wilfredo Pedrosa-Carcador, 79, of Camp Hill, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a reported assault in the 700 block of Poplar Church Road at 7:43 p.m. Aug. 27. Police said a victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Pedrosa-Carcador was arrested and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police reported Aug. 29 that Andrew Zwierzyna, 38, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault after he assaulted several staff members at UPMC Carlisle at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 14. Police said Zwierzyna was being treated at the hospital when he became aggressive. After an arrest warrant was issued, he was eventually taken into custody and remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail. The charges were held to higher court during a preliminary hearing Aug. 23.
- A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in the 2100 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township at about 7 p.m. Aug. 11, police reported Aug. 29. Police said Benjamin Crone, 19, of Mechanicsburg, was traveling west on Newville Road at a high-rate of speed when he was unable to make a left curve in the road. The 2022 Kawasaki ZX6R veered off the right shoulder and slid into two vehicles parked in a driveway. Crone struck a fourth parked vehicle. Crone was wearing a helmet but was flown from the scene to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with severe injuries.
- Hershel Preston, 61, of Shippensburg, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and harassment after a disturbance at 8:56 p.m. Aug. 24 on Conestoga Drive at South Hollar Drive in Shippensburg Township. Police said Preston was under the influence of alcohol and causing a disturbance in a public place, and he later made threatening statements toward a woman. He remains in prison on $1,000 cash bail.
- Multiple bales of hay, diesel and a weed whacker were stolen from a property on Doubling Gap Road in Lower Mifflin Township sometime before 9:18 a.m. Aug. 22. Police said a chain had been cut to the gate of the residence.