Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for three dirt bike riders regarding numerous traffic offenses around midnight on Aug. 18 in the area of East North Street. Police said an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but they failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed, fleeing toward Claremont Road and then into a nearby field. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a scam in which a victim reported Aug. 16 of corresponding with someone on social media to book a hair stylist appointment. The victim provided $150 via PayPal but later discovered it was a scam.
- Latik Minaya, 23, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor false imprisonment after a domestic incident at 4:28 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 100 block of North College Street. Police said Minaya physically obstructed a woman from leaving the apartment after she made multiple attempts to get out. The woman was escorted to her vehicle by police when they arrived.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Three men were charged after police said they used counterfeit bills at Capital City Mall around 1 p.m. Aug. 16. An employee contacted mall security in reference to a counterfeit bill being passed, and police were dispatched to the mall to look for the man who was seen leaving in a gray minivan. Police conducted a traffic stop and detained two men, Jerome Woody, 39, of Fort Myers, Florida, and Johnnie Peacock, 38, of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Police discovered a third man may still be at the mall, but that man, later identified as Brent Scott, 37, of Fort Myers, Florida, fled on foot. He was pursued through the parking lot and subdued with a Taser before being detained. Police discovered Scott had used a counterfeit $100 bill at Dick's Sporting Goods, and numerous counterfeit bills and their purchases were discovered in the vehicle after a search warrant was executed. Woody was charged with forgery and conspiracy; Peacock was charged with conspiracy; and Scott was charged with forgery, conspiracy and harming a police animal while evading arrest. All are in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.