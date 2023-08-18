Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for a man after the theft of a Kobalt compound miter saw from a front yard in the 100 block of Garland Drive in Carlisle at about 3 p.m. Aug. 16. Police said a security camera in the area caught a picture of the man. Police seek information.
- Police are looking for two men and a white Volkswagen sedan with a blue object covering the license plate after a retail theft at Sheetz at about 8 p.m. Aug. 14. Police said two masked men stole multiple packs of Twisted Tea before fleeing the convenience store. Police seek information.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Timothy Russell Leach, 37, of Wellsville, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking after an investigation into the theft of asphalt equipment in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike on Aug. 10. Leach was identified as a suspect through an investigation, and he remains in prison on $2,500 cash bail.