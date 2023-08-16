Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating an attempted burglary in which a person attempted to use a glass breaker to break the glass of the front door of a mini mart on West Willow Street at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a crash on North Locust Point Road at West Trindle Road in Silver Spring Township at 4:08 p.m. Aug. 8. Police said Robert Bryan, 38, was driving a 2021 Kia Forte and stopped at a stop sign on South Locust Point Road when he crossed the intersection without yielding to a 2016 Volvo XC90. That crash caused a secondary crash involving another vehicle, and debris from the vehicles struck a vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot. Bryan and the second driver, Charles Toomey Jr., 65, of Mechanicsburg, were transported to the hospital for injuries. Bryan was cited for duties at a stop sign.
Cumberland County District Attorney's Office (717-240-6210)
- Brett Keim, 38, of Newville, was sentenced Aug. 15 to up to two years in state prison in a 2020 assault case. Keim previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and summary prohibited passing, and all other aggravated assault charges were dismissed. The charges stem from an Aug. 1, 2020, incident in which the DA said Keim passed a tractor-trailer in a marked no-passing zone on a blind hill on Route 94. In doing so, Keim's vehicle hit another vehicle head-on, causing life-threatening injuries to its occupants, who survived the crash and attended the sentencing, according to the DA's office.