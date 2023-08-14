Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 8

Sentinel police log for Aug. 8

Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of pizza from a Domino's driver in Carlisle and a serious crash in Southampton Township.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘We’re just going, going, going’: Volunteers bring supplies by boat to Hawaii wildfire victims