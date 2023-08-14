Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Quashawn Oliver, 33, of Carlisle, was charged with felony retaliation against a witness or victim and misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault after police said he made threats on Aug. 11 against a victim in a previous case for which he was arrested and convicted. Oliver is currently serving a sentence in Cumberland County Prison and was taken back into custody from his work-release on the new charges. Bail was set at $20,000 cash, and he remains incarcerated.
- Police are investigating a case in which video surveillance shows a man shoving a woman into the side of a truck in the 300 block of Juniper Street at 2:28 a.m. Aug. 3. Police were initially dispatched for a 911 hang-up and discovered damage to the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- Xavier Ryan Hodge, 36, of Carlisle, was arrested Aug. 11 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. Police said he was wanted for striking a person repeatedly in the head, causing serious bodily injury. District Judge Elizabeth Beckley set bail at $20,000 cash, which he posted.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Keith M. Fox, 44, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and harassment after a victim complaint on June 29, police reported Aug. 11. Police said a victim reported ongoing harassment, and Fox was arrested and transported to prison, where he remains on $20,000 cash bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Joseph Ardrey, 35, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and false identification to law enforcement after a trespass call in the 300 block of Stonehedge Lane on Aug. 11. While police were conducting an investigation, police said Ardrey provided police with false information about his identity. When they took him into custody, he resisted arrest and tried to run away, according to police. He remains in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
- Shelly Crone, 24, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault after a domestic incident at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 10 at her home in the 1000 block of Nanroc Drive. Police said Crone "terrorized" a man with a knife, and she was arrested. She remains in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police reported Aug. 7 that they are investigating the theft of multiple road signs, including speed limit signs, construction signs and stop signs that were reported missing July 21 in Lower Mifflin, South Newton and Penn townships. Police seek information.
- A motorcyclist was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Dickinson Township at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 5. Police said Larry Gilliam, 67, of Philadelphia, was traveling north in the right lane when he slowed down due to his rear tire malfunctioning. The tire blew, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle, which traveled into the grassy median and rolled over. Gilliam suffered several injuries and was transported to UPMC Carlisle for treatment.
- Two people were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Old Stone House Road at Boiling Springs Road at 8:33 p.m. Aug. 6. Police said Tyler Parson, 27, of Landisburg, was driving a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta north on Old Stone House Road when he proceeded through the intersection without proper clearance and struck a 2006 Honda Civic traveling east on Boiling Springs Road. Both Parson and the other driver, Ilham Hanafi, 32, of Mechanicsburg, were transported to the hospital.