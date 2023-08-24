North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at 8:56 p.m. Aug. 21 in the first block of Gap View in the township. Police said two men broke into a residence that was burglarized in January. Police said they believe this was a targeted burglary and do not believe the public is in danger. One man wore a full hooded dark sweatshirt with light baggy sweatpants, gloves and untied Adidas sneakers. The other suspect is possibly a Black man who is bald and was wearing a light sweatshirt and gloves. The two men moved around a few firearms in the upstairs bedroom but did not leave with anything of value. Police believe they found the getaway vehicle - a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with a sunroof. Police seek information.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Rashawn Lane, 26, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure after an incident at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center at 12:22 p.m. Aug. 13. Police said a victim reported a man was exposing himself to staff and patients. Lane was identified as the suspect, and he was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Roger Snavely Jr., 39, of Enola, was charged via summons with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as summary public drunkenness after a report of a suspicious man in the area of Third Street and State Street at 9:43 p.m. Aug. 20. Police said they located a controlled substance in the man's wallet.
- Dylan Marlin Lehman, 32, of Enola, was charged with felony failure to provide accurate registration information after police were called in on Aug. 21 to assist State Police about Lehman failing to comply with Megan's Law notifications. He remains in prison on $1,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One driver was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Ritner Highway at Mooredale Road in West Pennsboro Township at 1:14 p.m. Aug. 17. Police said Mary Caverly, 82, of Vero Beach, Florida, was driving a 2021 Lexus RX350 south on Ritner Highway when she had a medical episode. Her vehicle went off the shoulder of the road and struck a PPL utility pole. She was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. The road was closed for about an hour after the crash.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A Toro Titan zero-turn lawnmower was stolen from the 400 block of Liberty Valley Road in Saville Township sometime on Aug. 16. Police seek information.
- Police said Greenwood School District was locked down for a few hours after multiple callers reported two male juveniles holding what appeared to be an AR-15. Police were dispatched at 12:12 p.m. Aug 22 to the 100 block of North Market Street before being told the two were heading toward the school district. Troopers from Lewistown and the aviation team assisted at the scene. Police later discovered that the 13- and 16-year-old boys had a pellet gun replica AR-15 and were target shooting near the Juniata River before returning home. The school district had been locked down until 2 p.m. because of the incident.