Thursday, Aug. 3
12:16 a.m.: gas leak, Second Street, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
9:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Brim Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
11:31 a.m.: electrical hazard, Allendale Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
11:59 a.m.: electrical hazard, Pheasant Drive South, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
1:52 p.m.: fire police, North West Street at West North Street, Carlisle Borough; Union
2:07 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring
3:36 p.m.: auto accident, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:38 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bishop Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
4:39 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Petersburg Road, South Middleton Township; Enola, Monroe, Citizen
5:15 p.m.: vehicle fire, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:03 p.m.: structure fire, Hill Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:59 p.m.: fire police, West North Street at North Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough; Union
7:03 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
8:13 p.m.: gas leak, Rustic Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:29 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Rolo Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
8:36 p.m.: elevator rescue, Corporate Center Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
9:11 p.m.: outdoor fire, Williams Grove Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
9:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown