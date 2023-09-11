Friday, Sept. 8
4:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Yetter Court, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:15 a.m.: auto accident, North Fayette Street, Shippensburg Borough; West End
6:55 a.m.: electrical hazards, Washington Terrace, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore
7:45 a.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicycle, East High Street at North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:14 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
11:37 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
11:59 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
People are also reading…
12:53 p.m.: electrical hazards, Indian Peg Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
1:48 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Colonial Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
2:53 p.m.: auto accident, Creekview Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Virginia Avenue, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
4:18 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union
4:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Enola Road, Upper Frankford Township; West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford
4:38 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Springwillow Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, New Kingstown, Navy Base
5:21 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ritner Highway, Dickinson Township; Union
5:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, A Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:47 p.m.: outside investigation, Zion Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Newburg-Hopewell
7:36 p.m.: auto accident, South High Street at East Glebe Avenue, Newville; Friendship Hose
7:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
10:01 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Virginia Avenue, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
Saturday, Sept. 9
1:45 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Boyer Road, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose
3:04 a.m.: structure fire, Mud Level Road, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End
5:41 a.m.: auto accident, South Middlesex Road at Horners Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:57 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Big Spring Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose
9:38 a.m.: auto accident, Newville Road at Meetinghouse Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union
10:31 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:12 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ruth Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn
12:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pleasant View Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
1:34 p.m.: auto accident, Bendersville Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Penn Township
2:11 p.m.: structure fire, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base
5:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Rockledge Drive at Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
5:33 p.m.: electrical hazards, Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
5:37 p.m.: electrical hazards, Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
5:37 p.m.: electrical hazards, Rockledge Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
5:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Rycroft Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:39 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ritner Highway at Pennway Drive, Dickinson Township; West Pennsboro
5:44 p.m.: electrical hazards, Mountain Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
5:45 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 81 north, Dickinson Township; Union
5:46 p.m.; nonstructure incident, Brookview Terrace at Bloserville Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
5:48 p.m.: structure fire, Maplewood Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:50 p.m.: electrical hazards, West Marble Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
5:53 p.m.: electrical hazards, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
5:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Eppley Road at Sinclair Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
5:54 p.m.: electrical hazards, Mill Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
5:55 p.m.; nonstructure incident, Texaco Road at State Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
5:58 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Tamanini Way at Sinclair Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
5:58 p.m.: electrical hazards, High Street, Monroe Township; Monroe
5:58 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Market Street at South Sixth Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
5:59 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Shepherdstown Road, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
6:00 p.m.: tree down, Burgners Road, Lower Frankford Township; West Pennsboro
6:01 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Trindle Road at Mulberry Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
6:02 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Burnt House Road at Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union, West Pennsboro
6:02 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Scarsdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:03 p.m.: electrical hazards, Woods Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
6:04 p.m.: electrical hazards, Lisburn Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
6:07 p.m.: electrical hazards, Stuart Road at West Old York Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township
6:11 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Lancaster Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
6:12 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Evergreen Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
6:13 p.m.: tree down, Potato Road at Bloserville Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
6:14 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Zion Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
6:14 p.m.: fire police, Cumberland Parkway at Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
6:15 p.m.: electrical hazards, Woods Drive at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
6:18 p.m.: electrical hazards, East Garland Drive, Carlisle; Union
6:22 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Franklin Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:25 p.m.: fire police, Fairview Street at York Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
6:28 p.m.; fire police, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:29 p.m.: electrical hazards, Walnut Bottom Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
6:32 p.m.: tree down, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
6:34 p.m.: tree down, East Chestnut Street at South Stoner Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Shiremanstown
6:35 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:50 p.m.: tree down, Hertzler Road at Arcona Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:18 p.m.: auto accident, East Main Street, Shiremanstown; West Shire, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Hampden
7:20 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Shepherdstown Road at East Marble Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
7:31 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:32 p.m.: electrical hazards, West Trindle Road at Hill Boulevard, Monroe Township; Monroe
7:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mount Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:58 p.m.: electrical hazards, Williams Grove Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
8:17 p.m.: structure fire, Hill Boulevard, Monroe Township; Monroe
8:21 p.m.: auto accident, North 36th Street at Market Street, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
8:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
8:52 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Cumberland Parkway at Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
9:14 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
10:44 p.m.: electrical hazards, Williams Grove Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
11:21 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Cedar Cliff Drive at Olmsted Way West, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
Sunday, Sept. 10
3:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Commerce Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
3:58 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:45 a.m.: brush fire, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Penn Township
7:40 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Bishop Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Woods Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
8:04 a.m.: electrical hazards, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
8:13 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Chestnut Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
8:36 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hendel Loop, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:00 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Edgewood Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
11:20 a.m.: fire police, Orrs Bridge Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
1:07 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:45 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Old York Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
3:00 p.m.: electrical hazards, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
3:30 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Stephen Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
6:12 p.m.: fire police, North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
6:54 p.m.: electrical hazards, Walnut Bottom Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
9:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Richland Lane, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
10:01 p.m.: structure fire, Boston Court, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base