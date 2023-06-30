Thursday, June 29
6:43 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:06 a.m.: nonstructure incident, South Hanover Street at Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union
8:59 a.m.: auto accident, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:50 a.m.: auto accident, West Main Street, West Pennsboro Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro
11:12 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grandview Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn
11:29 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mount Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
12:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:55 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicycle, East Louther Street at North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Slate Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
2:15 p.m.: wildfire, Neil Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
2:39 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:05 p.m.: auto accident, Baltimore Pike at Timber Lane, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:14 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Carlisle Road at Warwick Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:29 p.m.: auto accident, Front Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen
9:13 p.m.: structure fire, West Chapel Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:21 p.m.: gas leak, Silk Mill Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Lower Allen, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
10:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Kingsley Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen