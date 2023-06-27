Monday, June 26
3:01 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
4:03 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
6:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allen Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:56 a.m.: auto accident, Baish Road at Heisey Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg
8:14 a.m.: outside fire, North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:59 a.m.: brush fire, Interstate 81 north, Penn Township; South Newton, Penn Township
People are also reading…
12:27 p.m.: carbon monoxide problem, Northgate Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden, Navy Base
12:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
1:02 p.m.: electrical hazards, Dead End Lane at Shippensburg Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
1:33 p.m.: nonstructure incident, New York Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
1:43 p.m.: inside investigation, Willow View Drive, Middlesex Township; North Middleton, Union
2:17 p.m.: electrical hazards, West South Street, Carlisle; Union
2:15 p.m.: structure fire, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
2:19 p.m.: gas leak, North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:49 p.m.: electrical hazards, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Erbs Bridge Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:29 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mud Level Road at Britton Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
7:33 p.m.: outside investigation, Shatto Drive at Dorwood Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
7:39 p.m.: electrical hazards, Shady Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
8:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Hunters Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Upper Frankford
8:47 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Mountain Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford