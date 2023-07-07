Thursday, July 6
8:18 a.m.: auto accident, Old Willow Mill Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
10:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Buchannon Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:34 p.m.: structure fire, Kiehl Drive, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
3:58 p.m.: structure fire, Cumberland Pointe Circle, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base
4:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Crooked Stick Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:05 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Lambs Gap Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:50 p.m.: structure fire, Galleon Drive, Hampden Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
9:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen