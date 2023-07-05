Monday, July 3
12:12 a.m.: outside investigation, East Penn Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:42 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:59 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Reading Road, Shippensburg Borough; West End
2:17 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Shag Bark Lane at Ritner Highway, Dickinson Township; West Pennsboro
8:14 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:40 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:09 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Green Ridge Road at Kelly Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
10:49 a.m.: auto accident into building, East King Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:05 a.m.: auto accident, Rossmoyne Drive at Route 15 north on-ramp, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
11:09 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:18 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Yankee Drive, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:22 p.m.: electrical hazards, Clover Lane, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Silver Spring
2:22 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
2:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cave Hill Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:52 p.m.: vehicle fire, Harrisburg Pike at Country Club Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
3:12 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Westport Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
3:29 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Southwood Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
3:33 p.m.: auto accident, Shippensburg Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
4:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Southwood Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
5:44 p.m.: auto accident into building, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown
6:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Old York Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:45 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Leeward Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
8:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Southwood Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
9:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Armitage Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
11:51 p.m.: electrical hazards, South Locust Point Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
11:35 p.m.: gas leak, Hot Point Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:36 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Coover Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
Tuesday, July 4
5:53 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Old Stonehouse Road at Appalachian Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
9:13 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Circle Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
9:32 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:34 a.m.: gas leak, East Orange Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
12:35 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Pine Creek Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
2:23 p.m.: carbon monoxide problem, Newburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:41 p.m.: structure fire, South Bedford Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:10 p.m.: outside fire, Lincoln Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:24 p.m.: outside fire, Grandview Court, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:31 p.m.: outside fire, F Street at North West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:50 p.m.: outside fire, Apple Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen