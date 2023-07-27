Wednesday, July 26
2:53 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Osprey Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:22 a.m.: auto accident, Tyler Court at Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:59 a.m.: fire police, Noble Boulevard at South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union
7:17 a.m.: auto accident, Slate Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:28 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Fry Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
9:15 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south off-ramp, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore
11:43 a.m.: electrical hazards, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
People are also reading…
11:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South 24th Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
12:21 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:29 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Duncan Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
3:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ames Drive, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:05 p.m.: fire police, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; North Middleton
8:40 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, West Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:45 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue