Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for July 25

Sentinel police log for July 25

Today's Sentinel police log includes vehicle break-ins in Middlesex Township, a guilty plea in a drug overdose and a guilty verdict in a child…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Mitch McConnell Freezes During Press Conference, Taken Away By Republican Colleagues