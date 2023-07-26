Tuesday, July 25
12:42 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:40 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Belle Vista Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:06 a.m.: outside fire, Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:14 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:01 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
10:44 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Stroup Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Erb Lane at Pennsylvania Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:25 p.m.: outside investigation, South Fifth Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore, Camp Hill
2:50 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicycle, South Hanover Street at Walnut Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:33 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, East Burd Street, Shippesnburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:11 p.m.: outside investigation, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:27 p.m.: structure fire, Ridge Lane, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
6:03 p.m.: auto accident, Hummel Avenue at South Seventh Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
7:14 p.m.: auto accident, East Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn