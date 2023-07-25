Monday, July 24
6:46 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Good Hope Road at Sears Run Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:32 a.m.: vehicle fire, Belle Vista Drive at Miller Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:58 a.m.: outside investigation, Warwick Road at Norman Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:14 a.m.: structure fire, Reno Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
2:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Commerce Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:11 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Enola Road at State Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:22 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Nealy Road at Big Spring Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose
10:02 p.m.: gas leak, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue