Friday, July 21

12:44 a.m.: storm property damage, Cumberland Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; West End

12:49 a.m.: tree down, Lurgan Avenue at North Morris Street, Shippensburg Borough; West End

12:54 a.m.: tree down, Newville Road at Green Spring Road, North Newton Township; Newburg-Hopewell

1:02 a.m.: tree down, Centerville Road at Green Ridge Lane, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose

1:01 a.m.: electrical hazards, Spring Road, Middlesex Township; North Middleton

1:03 a.m.: tree down, Interstate 81 south, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:04 a.m.: tree down, Ridge Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

1:11 a.m.: storm property damage, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

1:22 a.m.: tree in wires, Springfield Road, North Newton Township; South Newton

1:24 a.m.: tree down, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

1:24 a.m.: tree down, Wagner Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

1:26 a.m.: tree down, Shippensburg Road at Red Shed Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose

1:29 a.m.: tree down, Cleversburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

1:32 a.m.: wires down, Enola Road at McCrea Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford

1:32 a.m.: tree down, Carlisle Road at Green Mountain Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

1:33 a.m.: wires down, Smithdale Road at Duncan Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

1:37 a.m.: tree down, Wolfs Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; North Middleton

1:38 a.m.: tree down, East Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

1:40 a.m.: tree down, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

2:15 a.m.: tree down, Centerville Road at Walnut Bottom Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

2:16 a.m.: tree down, Bare Road at Cromwell Court, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

2:26 a.m.: tree down, Highland Drive at Creek Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

2:47 a.m.: tree down, Enola Road at Spring Road, Middlesex Township; North Middleton

3:01 a.m.: tree down, Graham Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose

3:02 a.m.: tree down, Bendersville Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township

3:08 a.m.: tree in wires, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Penn Township

3:10 a.m.: tree down, East Ridge Street, Carlisle; Union

3:12 a.m.: tree down, Rich Valley Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

3:17 a.m.: wires down, McCrea Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford

3:30 a.m.: tree in wires, Forge Road at Fairview Street, South Middleton Township; Union

3:28 a.m.: tree down, Williams Grove Road at Park Place, Monroe Township; Monroe

4:09 a.m.: tree down, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

4:10 a.m.: tree down, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

4:39 a.m.: tree down, Foltz Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

5:18 a.m.: tree down, Golfview Drive at Orrs Bridge Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:13 a.m.: tree down, Peach Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

6:14 a.m.: tree down, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

6:43 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north on-ramp, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:48 a.m.: tree down, Indiana Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

8:02 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union

8:12 a.m.: electrical hazards, South Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union

8:59 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township

10:43 a.m.: electrical hazards, Clifton Road, Shippensburg Borough; West End

10:56 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Hays Grove Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

11:33 a.m.: electrical hazards, East Creek Road at Jumper Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell

11:42 a.m.: gas leak, Market Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

12:10 p.m.: electrical hazards, Britton Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

2:59 p.m.: fire police, Route 581 west, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:57 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Irongate Court, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

5:45 p.m.: auto accident, Park Avenue at Brandt Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

6:59 p.m.: structure fire, Pine Creek Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:09 p.m.: fire police, East Main Street at McAllister Church Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

Saturday, July 22

3:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

7:13 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden, Navy Base

10:32 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:21 p.m.: electrical hazards, North Queen Street at East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose

2:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wadel Avenue, Newburg; Newburg-Hopewell, West End

4:09 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North 26th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

5:18 p.m.: outside investigation, East Louther Street, Carlisle; Union

6:06 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

7:01 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

8:00 p.m.: electrical hazards, East Willow Street at South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union

8:56 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Congress Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown