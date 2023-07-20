Wednesday, July 19
3:15 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Potato Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
9:48 a.m.: outside investigation, North Fourth Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore
10:16 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Enola
12:16 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
12:48 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Winding Hill Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
12:53 p.m.: auto accident, Cumberland Boulevard, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
4:36 p.m.: auto accident, Spring Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale, North Middleton
People are also reading…
5:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
6:07 p.m.: auto accident, Centerville Road at Ritner Highway, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township
6:12 p.m.: electrical hazards, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:49 p.m.: electrical hazards, Wertzville Road at Pine Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
9:58 p.m.: electrical hazards, Indiana Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
10:34 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Rufus King Court, Hampden Township; Hampden