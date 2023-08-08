Monday, Aug. 7
12:16 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Penn Township
7:59 a.m.: vehicle fire, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
9:54 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Mountain Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
10:18 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike at Lambs Gap Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
11:17 a.m.: electrical hazards, Oak Lane at Evergreen Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
12:08 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
12:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Olson Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
People are also reading…
12:37 p.m.: vehicle fire, Newville Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
1:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Berkshire Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
1:22 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Bosler Avenue, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore
1:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:20 p.m.: auto accident, South Hanover Street at East North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:23 p.m.: outside investigation, Fairway Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
4:28 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Green Spring Road, North Newton Township; Newburg-Hopewell
4:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
5:14 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:17 p.m.: structure fire, Red Shed Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose
5:41 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Locust Point Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:39 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
8:38 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Horn Road, North Newton Township; South Newton
8:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Fisher Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
9:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland