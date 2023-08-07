Friday, Aug. 4
1:55 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:04 a.m.: structure fire, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
8:09 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
10:19 a.m.: outside investigation, Stoughstown Road, South Newton Township; South Newton
10:39 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
10:49 a.m.: gas leak, Butler Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
1:23 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Poplar Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
2:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Morningstar Lane, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
4:17 p.m.: gas leak, Amy Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 81 south, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
6:01 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lucinda Lane, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:15 p.m.: tree down, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
6:18 p.m.: tree down, Ritner Highway at Goodhart Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
6:19 p.m.: tree down, Hershey Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
6:33 p.m.: carbon monoxide problem, Bridgeport Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:12 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Federal Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mooreland Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
11:30 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring
Saturday, Aug. 5
5:09 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
7:24 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Conestoga Drive at Ritner Highway, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
7:45 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, Penn Township
8:29 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Northside Lane, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:11 p.m.: fire police, Yates Street at South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
3:32 p.m.: auto accident, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End, Life Lion
5:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:43 p.m.: auto accident, Creekview Road at Summit Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:34 p.m.: vehicle fire, Pipeline Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford
6:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Oak Lane, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:54 p.m.: outside fire, Birch Street, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
10:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End