Camp Hill Borough Police reported Thursday morning that a search for a wanted person with the help of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force is what led to lockdowns of borough schools and Washington Heights Elementary in Lemoyne.

Police said they were assisting the marshals in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant on Brian Acosta Melendez, 29, for robbery and firearms charges stemming from a Sept. 4 incident in Sunbury, Northumberland County.

Police said Acosta Melendez fled his residence on Arlington Street on foot when police arrived at the scene, and the schools - which were operating on a two-hour delay Thursday - were placed on lockdown while police checked the area. He was last seen in the area of North 17 Street and High Street heading east.

Police said Acosta Melendez is no longer believed to be in the area, so the school lockdown was lifted.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Acosta Melendez for his flight to avoid apprehension, and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-737-1570.

