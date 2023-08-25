State Police reported at 10:46 a.m. Friday that David Edward Browne was taken into custody without incident following a search.

Police reported previously that Browne, 27, was wanted after allegedly setting fires along the Appalachian Trail and assaulting a ranger responding to the scene.

Shippensburg Borough Police reported Browne had been missing since Aug. 20.

State Police reported they are looking for a man they say set fires along the Appalachian Trail and assaulted a ranger responding to the scene in Juniata Township, Perry County, Thursday evening.

Police said they were dispatched at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to Little Buffalo Road to assist the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources with apprehending David Edward Browne, 27, who they believe was involved with setting fires along the trail.

DCNR had made contact with Browne, but police said he physically assaulted one of the rangers before fleeing the scene.

Due to safety concerns for first responders, police said the search for Browne was temporarily suspended. Police added they do not believe the public is in danger, but they encourage residents to report suspicious activity.

Browne is described as white, about 6-foot-4, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a gray shirt.

Shippensburg Borough Police earlier this week had reported Browne as a missing person. They said he was last seen at his residence on Aug. 20 and said he was "at risk of mental disability, subjecting himself or others to danger."

