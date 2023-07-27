Police are still looking for a shooter after a man was shot and injured at Sheetz on the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township Wednesday evening, according to ABC27 News.

Police told the news station that the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the gas station and convenience store, with one man suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack told ABC27 that the shooter managed to flee the scene, and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday evening. Officials told the news station that they do not believe the public is in danger.