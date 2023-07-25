State Police at Carlisle say they are looking for a man reportedly taking photographs or videos of women at Aldi's in the Shippensburg Shopping Center Tuesday.

Police said they were dispatched at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday to Aldi's, and a review of in-store surveillance showed a man taking an up-skirt photograph or video of a female shopper inside the store.

When the woman confronted the man, he fled the store in an unknown direction, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact police at 717-249-2121.