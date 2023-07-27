Two people were shot near the Sheetz in Middlesex Township on Wednesday night, according to Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at the convenience store's Harrisburg Pike location.

At this time, police are not sure if there was a single or multiple shooters, according to McCormack. No arrests have been made. Middlesex Township and Carlisle Police are working together on the investigation.

One person was taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. McCormack had no update on the person's condition at this time.

The Middlesex Township Sheetz is equipped with multiple cameras. At this time, other local businesses and anybody with camera footage are asked to contact Middlesex Township police or the Cumberland County District Attorney's office.

The shooter(s) managed to flee the scene following the shooting, but the public is not believed to be in danger at this time.

"We believe it was an isolated incident," McCormack said.