The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission and Pennsylvania State Police reported Thursday that a missing person was found dead in the Susquehanna River.
Police said its Perry County and Lykens stations responded to a missing persons report regarding a man last seen boating on the river Wednesday. After an extensive search with the help of fire departments and river rescue units from Dauphin and Perry counties, the man was located dead in the river.
The Dauphin County Coroner's Office responded to the scene, and the commission continues to investigate the circumstances of the death.