Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry on Thursday warned residents to be aware of a complex scam targeting people who are looking to reschedule flights following delays and cancellations.

Henry said scammers are using Google's search engine and creating fake accounts that appear affiliated with major airlines or are altering existing, legitimate Google listings.

Though Henry said they believe Google has removed the listings from their search engine databases, consumers were falling into the scam by searching for their respective airlines online, contacting a fake airline representative listed in the search and providing their personal information, including credit card information.

The Attorney General's Office offered up some tips, including to make sure the website a consumer found is legitimate, not calling phone numbers listed in a Google search result, obtaining phone numbers only from the official website and not giving out personal information in response to a request the caller did not expect.

Consumers can submit a complaint regarding scams to the office's Bureau of Consumer Protection at attorneygeneral.gov, by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or by calling the office at 1-800-441-2555.