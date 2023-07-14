State Police at Carlisle reported Thursday that a New Bloomfield woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in North Middleton Township.

Police said Haley Nenninger, 19, was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 east on Enola Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed the intersection with Waggoners Gap Road and into the path of a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Christopher Gross, 52, of Dover.

The collision caused Nenninger's vehicle to roll over, coming to rest on its passenger side, according to police.

Nenninger was wearing a seat belt, but police said the crash entrapped her in the vehicle and first responders had to extricate her from the disabled vehicle. She was flown by Life Lion to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Gross suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Holy Spirit via ambulance.