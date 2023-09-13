The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced that a Mechanicsburg man was convicted Tuesday of third-degree murder following a trial in the 2020 death of his infant son.

A jury found Wesley Brunson, 33, guilty of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. He was found not guilty of homicide, and a murder in the first degree charge was dismissed.

The case first began March 19, 2020, when State Police and EMS responded to the 1500 block of Williams Grove Road in Monroe Township for a report of an infant in distress. Holden, 5 months old, was transported to then Geisinger Holy Spirit where he was initially revived by medical personnel but was later taken off a ventilator and pronounced dead due to his condition.

Police reported that Brunson admitted to being the only one home when the child became unresponsive, and Brunson turned himself in on May 29 following police obtaining a warrant for his arrest.

The District Attorney's Office said Brunson forcibly asphyxiated the boy while the child's mother was out, which caused multiple traumatic injuries to the boy's brain and other internal organs.

“I am thankful to the jury for taking the time to listen to all the evidence," said First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue, who prosecuted the case. "While this case was emotionally difficult for all involved, I hope that the verdicts bring a sense of peace and justice to Holden’s family.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21 in front of Judge Christylee Peck.