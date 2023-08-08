The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that a Mechanicsburg man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The department reported that Lowell Gates, 63, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement with a deadly weapon, entering restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct and violent conduct on Capitol grounds.

Gates was arrested Monday in Harrisburg.

According to DOJ court documents, Gates traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, with a group of friends and attended a rally before walking to the Capitol. The DOJ says video footage shows Gates using a cellphone to photograph or video the riot while standing near the scaffolding on the side of the West Plaza.

Gates is also seen on body-camera footage at 2:29 p.m. throwing an object at officers before assaulting them with a flagpole, lunging at them and managing to strike them at least three times.

Gates is the owner of Linlo Properties, which has properties on the West and East Shores and is the chief development company involved in the new Shepherdstown Crossing mixed-use development off Route 15 in Upper Allen Township.