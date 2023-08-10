Five people are dead after a head-on crash between a motorhome RV and a tractor-trailer Wednesday night, State Police at Chambersburg reported.

Police said they were called to Interstate 81 in the area of mile marker 18 in Greene Township at 8:50 p.m. for a fatal crash.

Police said an RV traveling south on I-81 was towing an enclosed trailer when its front tire blew out, causing the RV to travel across the median and into the northbound travel lanes. There, it struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

The RV's occupants were Donald Molander, Kimberly Molander, Miranda Molander and Dane Molander of Middletown, no ages given, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was James Shade of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and he was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a dog was also killed in the crash but did not note which vehicle the dog was an occupant.