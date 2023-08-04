A man will spend between 24.5 and 51 years in prison followed by three years of probation for subjecting three children to sexual and physical abuse over a several year period, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Common Pleas Judge Christylee Peck sentenced Anthony Beckem Jr., 34, Monday after he was found guilty of abusing the children in Hampden Township following a trial that took place in February.

The DA's Office said the children were placed in Beckem's home as foster children and were later adopted.

Beckem sexually abused them from ages as young as nine until approximately 16, subjecting them to sexual intercourse, oral sex and inappropriate contact multiple times a week. If the children resisted him, he physically abused them through the use of force, strangulation and verbal threats, the DA's Office said.

He was convicted of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempt and solicitation to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, strangulation, aggravated indecent assault, incest, corruption of minors, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

Beckem was also found to be a sexually violent predator and will be required to register as a sex offender and comply with all requirements for the remainder of his life.

"What makes this case especially horrendous is the fact that this defendant, as a foster parent, was supposed to be providing a refuge for children who already had experienced disruptions during their childhood," Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said. "Instead, he betrayed the trust placed in him and caused even greater harm to these children. Judge Peck appropriately factored the defendant’s broken trust into the 24 ½ to 51 year sentence she handed down in this case."

Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski prosecuted the case, which was assisted by the Hampden Township Police Department and Victim Services Division.