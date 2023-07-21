Arrests at the Capital City Mall this week involved six out-of-state people whom police believe were involved in an organized retail theft ring.

Lower Allen Township Police said officers were patrolling the parking lot of the mall at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday when they saw a Dodge Durango with its parking lights on parked close to another SUV. A man exited the vehicle with a black bag and walked toward Macy's while police were monitoring the vehicle.

Police said that at the same time they were outside, Capital City Mall security reported an active retail theft at Macy's in which multiple men were running with merchandise toward the parking lot, ditching some of the merchandise under a vehicle before fleeing on foot.

One was located in the parking lot and taken into custody after a foot chase, another was taken into custody inside JCPenney's, a third led a foot pursuit in JCPenney's before being taken into custody, and a fourth man fled toward Walmart before being taken into custody at Capital City Mall Drive.

During an investigation, police said they learned the suspects were staying at a hotel in Swatara Township and that a fifth person had taken an Uber from Dave & Busters at the mall at the time of the other arrests. At the hotel, Swatara Township Police located the fifth person mall security identified. They later determined a person the man was with — Terrell Jackson, 29, of Chicago — was also involved, and police are now searching for him.

Police said the group stole $3,499 worth of merchandise from Macy's.

The five men: Dominique Williams, 26, and Arterrior Williams, 30, both of Hisxon, Tennessee; Shaquille Myers, 29, of Chicago; Dontre Jasper, 30, of Atlanta; and Kobi Hill, 23, of Forest Park, Georgia, were all charged with felony organized retail theft, retail theft and conspiracy, as well as misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime, evading arrest and disorderly conduct. All but Dominique Williams posted $30,000 cash bail and were released on Friday.