Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for July 19

Sentinel police log for July 19

Today's Sentinel police log reports on an extradition to Carlisle on firearms charges and a terroristic threats arrest in East Pennsboro.

Sentinel police log for July 18

Sentinel police log for July 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest of a man wanted on child sexual abuse charges, as well as an animal cruelty case in Carlisle.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Marijuana Can Now Be Sold At New York Festivals