Camp Hill Borough Police said a driver is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Cumberland Boulevard at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a vehicle crossed over the median and into opposing traffic, striking another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed into traffic was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, who did not release the driver's name.

Police said they and the Cumberland County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone who witnessed it or has further information is asked to call police at 717-238-9676.