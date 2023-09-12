The Cumberland County Court system and the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday warned residents of a phone scam involving payment to avoid arrest over missed jury duty.

The county said residents are being told there is a warrant for their arrest because of missed jury duty and that they will be arrested if they don't pay. The caller claims they are from the county or Sheriff's office and asks for payment in gift cards.

The county said the Sheriff's Office and the court system does not call residents if they don't appear for jury duty and will not ask for gift cards. If money is owed to the court, it is paid through the Clerk of Courts Office or the court collections unit at the courthouse in Carlisle.

Anyone with information regarding this scam can call the Sheriff's Office at 717-240-6390.