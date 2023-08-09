A Shippensburg man died five days after a motorcycle crash in Southampton Township, York County Coroner Pam Gay reported Monday.

State Police at Carlisle previously reported that Rivver Cooper, 22, was operating a 2002 Kawasaki Ninja south on Furnace Hollow Road at 12:48 p.m. Aug. 2 when he failed to make a sharp right curve at the intersection, traveling off the road and striking a tree head-on.

Cooper was initially life-flighted to WellSpan York Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he was pronounced dead at 2:28 p.m. Monday at the hospital, according to Gay.

The York County Coroner's Office reported that the cause of death was multiple blunt force head injuries and ruled the manner of death accidental. Gay's report said Cooper was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.