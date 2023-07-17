The Cumberland County Coroner's Office said a man was killed Saturday after an antique tractor accident in Penn Township.

Coroner Charley Hall said Richard Anderson, 71, was killed in the incident in the 2600 block of Walnut Bottom Road about 10:50 p.m.

Hall said Anderson was attempting to put his antique tractor inside a building after washing it, using a crank to start the tractor from the front. However, the tractor started when it was in gear, and the brakes failed to hold.

Hall said the tractor ran over Anderson and into the building, pinning him underneath. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries, and Hall said his death was ruled accidental.

State Police at Carlisle are still investigating the incident.