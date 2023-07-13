A preliminary hearing for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Carlisle was rescheduled for August on Wednesday.

Michael Baltimore, 44, faces charges of homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person inthe shooting of Kendell Jerome Cook at GQ Barber Shop on May 22, 2021.

Cook was the owner of GQ Barber Shop, where Baltimore worked as a barber until 2019. Baltimore was also featured on several episodes of TLC reality series “90 Day Fiancé.”

Baltimore is also facing charges connected to a January 2021 domestic incident in which a woman was punched in the face repeatedly then thrown on the ground and choked. That case happened in the Mechanicsburg area, but was moved to the jurisdiction of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck, who will oversee the preliminary hearing at the Cumberland County Prison in August.

In the Upper Allen Township case, township police arrived on the scene as the assailant was driving away in a white Ford Taurus.

Baltimore is accused of driving through a backyard and over a sidewalk while attempting to reach Allendale Road. He was observed driving at high rates of speed in residential areas while successfully eluding pursuing officers.

Baltimore faces charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, fleeing or attempting to allude an officer, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in that case.

Baltimore was previously a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Most Wanted list. The marshals, along with Carlisle Police, had been looking for Baltimore since the 2021 Carlisle shooting. He was added to the Most Wanted list in June 2022 before being located in January of this year following an arrest stemming from a bar fight in Florida.

Baltimore remained in Florida for the first half of this year while facing charges stemming from the altercation at the bar. He was then extradited to Pennsylvania in June and was arraigned in front of Birbeck on June 26. Birbeck denied bail and had scheduled the preliminary hearing for Wednesday morning.

His preliminary hearing was rescheduled because his private defense counsel did not have enough time to prepare for both cases. The hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Cumberland County Prison.