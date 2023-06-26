Months after his arrest in Florida, a suspect in a fatal shooting in Carlisle is now back in the county.

Michael Baltimore, 44, was extradited back to Pennsylvania for the homicide case, and he was arraigned Monday in front of Magisterial District Judge Jon Birbeck. Birbeck denied bail and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 8 a.m. July 12.

Baltimore was also arraigned on an aggravated assault case out of Upper Allen Township, and a preliminary hearing for that case is scheduled for July 6.

In the Carlisle case, Baltimore faces charges of homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the shooting at GQ Barber Shop on May 22, 2021.

In the shooting, barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook was killed and another man was injured. Baltimore previously worked at the shop.

Carlisle Police and U.S. Marshals have been looking for Baltimore since that 2021 shooting, and he was added to the Marshal's Most Wanted list in June 2022. He was located in January this year when he was arrested following a bar fight in Florida.

Baltimore has remained in Florida the past few months, facing local charges there stemming from him allegedly threatening and battering an employee at a bar.