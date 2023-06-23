Carlisle Police reported Friday they are investigating a report of an unleashed dog biting a person at LeTort Park earlier this month.

Police responded to the report on June 7. The victim reported being bitten on the arm by a brown dog that was not restrained and was near the softball fields.

The dog and a person left the area without giving information to the victim regarding the dog's vaccination status or the owner's contact information.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS, according to police.

Police believe a man and the dog were seen leaving the area in a silver pick-up truck. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.