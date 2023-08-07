A Carlisle man is out of prison after posting $100,000 cash bail in connection with his arrest stemming from a shooting at the Middlesex Township Sheetz.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced late last week that Angelo Christopher Rice, 21, turned himself into authorities on Aug. 4 on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and four counts of reckless endangerment, in connection with the July 26 shooting in the parking lot of Sheetz.

The DA said the U.S. Marshals assisted in the location of Rice, which prompted him, through his attorney, to surrender to authorities.

Magisterial District Judge Paul Fegley set bail at $100,000 cash in the case, and Rice posted that the next day.