York County prosecutors to seek death penalty in movie theater slaying of Carlisle man

YORK — Prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty in the case of a man charged in a shooting death inside a Pennsylvania movie theater last year.

Anu-Malik Johnson, 21, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses in the Dec. 2 shooting of Andre White Jr., 22, at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township.

York County prosecutors said in court documents that capital punishment would be warranted if Johnson is convicted of first-degree murder because they allege he knowingly created a grave risk of death to another person by his actions. Johnson was formally arraigned on the murder charges in York County Court on Friday.

Defense attorney Jon White said he and his client were disappointed and were planning to challenge the state's ability to seek capital punishment.

Another man, Jalen Bellaflores, 19, is charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and evidence-tampering. He was originally charged with homicide but prosecutors later withdrew the charge, saying it wasn't supported by the police investigation.