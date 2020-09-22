York County Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in Saturday Fairview Township shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting incident in Fairview Township Saturday has been identified.

Logan Shull died of a gun shot wound to the head, according to a news release from York County Coroner Pamela Gay. An autopsy was conducted Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Fairview Township Police said in a post to the Crimewatch website that they were called to a home in the 200 block of Ross Avenue for a report of a shooting at 11:32 a.m. Saturday. There, police found Shull dead from a single gun shot wound.

Initial investigation showed that Shull was shot when a single round was discharged as he and two friends, a 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old-boy, were looking at a gun they believed to be unloaded.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Fairview Township Police were assisted on the scene by the Lower Allen Police Department and the York County Coroner's Office.

Shull was a student at Cedar Cliff High School.