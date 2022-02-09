Woman sentenced to 23 months in prison in fatal horse-and-buggy crash

A Greencastle woman who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and DUI controlled substance in relation to a March 2021 fatal horse-and-buggy crash was sentenced Tuesday to a maximum of 23 months in prison on the homicide count.

Court documents say Tabitha Foultz, 21, formerly Tabitha Evelhoch at the time of the crash, was sentenced to three months to 23 months in prison on the homicide by vehicle count and 72 hours to six months in prison on the DUI count. Foultz will be expected to refrain from drug or alcohol use, submit a DNA sample and undergo a drug/alcohol evaluation and complete any recommended treatment, according to the documents.

All other charges in the case, including aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, other DUI charges and summary traffic offenses were dismissed at the time of the guilty plea in November.

Foultz has yet to serve time in prison, having been released on $25,000 unsecured bail at the time of her arraignment in June 2021. The new sentence will start on Friday.

Foultz had been charged only a few months after the March 2021 crash, from which a 14-year-old boy died of his injuries a few days later. State Police at Carlisle said Foultz admitted to being on Snapchat on her cellphone and had not been watching the road for about three minutes before the crash in the 1200 block of Ritner Highway in Southampton Township. Foultz also had marijuana and amphetamines in her system, according to police.

The crash also injured the driver of the buggy as well as another juvenile passenger, who had all been ejected from the vehicle.