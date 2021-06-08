Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in West Pennsboro Monday night

A passenger is dead and a driver was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township Monday evening, according to State Police at Carlisle.

Police did not release the names of those involved Tuesday, but said a 25-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at UPMC Carlisle, and a 27-year-old man was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

Police said the crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township. Police said the man was driving the vehicle at a high-rate of speed northbound on Newville Road when he crossed into the oncoming lane of travel, over-corrected and hit a utility pole on the shoulder of the road.

The collision caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times, and both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.