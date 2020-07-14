Woman gets probation in 2018 Lititz crash that killed two Warwick High School students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LITITZ, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in a crash in Pennsylvania that killed two high school students almost two years ago.

Debra Slaymaker-Walker, 64, appeared Tuesday in Lancaster County court to enter the no-contest plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but concedes that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.

Prosecutors said the Mount Joy resident was driving more than 70 mph when she plowed into several vehicles in Warwick Township in October 2018, killing two Warwick High School students, 17-year-old Meghan Keeney and 16-year-old Jack Nicholson, and seriously injuring another student.

Slaymaker-Walker was originally charged with third-degree murder, but her attorneys contended that she had had an epilectic seizure or seizures around the time of the crash. She was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years' probation and ordered to receive medical treatment for her epilepsy and to pay restitution.

Slaymaker-Walker said in court that she "was and still am horrified by this accident." She wept as said she prays for the families of the victims "every day."