Woman, 46, dies, 2 teens hurt in Walnut Bottom Road crash in Dickinson Township

State Police report that a woman died in a crash that occurred on the 2000 block of Walnut Bottom Road Friday afternoon.

Police told ABC27 that a 17-year-old was driving with a 16-year-old passenger when they crashed into a car driven by Monica Soccio, 46.

Soccio died of traumatic brain injuries. The two teens were taken by helicopter to separate hospitals: the 17-year-old to York Hospital and the 16-year-old to Hershey Medical Center.

This crash is under active investigation.

Reported earlier:

State Police have confirmed that a fatal crash has closed all lanes of Walnut Bottom Road in Dickinson Township.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of the roadway.

According to 511pa.com, Walnut Bottom Road is closed between Dickinson School Road and Richland Road.

Social media posts from Cumberland-Goodwill caution drivers to avoid the area and expect significant delays as they have three units on the scene along with mutual aid units. Life Lion has also been called to the scene.