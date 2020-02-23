Woman, 46, dies, 2 teens hurt in Walnut Bottom Road crash in Dickinson Township

State Police report that a woman died in a crash that occurred on the 2000 block of Walnut Bottom Road Friday afternoon.
Police told ABC27 that a 17-year-old was driving with a 16-year-old passenger when they crashed into a car driven by Monica Soccio, 46.
Soccio died of traumatic brain injuries. The two teens were taken by helicopter to separate hospitals: the 17-year-old to York Hospital and the 16-year-old to Hershey Medical Center.
This crash is under active investigation.
Reported earlier:
State Police have confirmed that a fatal crash has closed all lanes of Walnut Bottom Road in Dickinson Township.
The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of the roadway.
Fatal crash: Cumberland County/ 2400 block of Walnut Bottom Rd. Roadway is closed. Avoid the area.— Troopers Megan Ammerman and Kelly Smith (@PSPTroopHPIO) February 21, 2020
According to 511pa.com, Walnut Bottom Road is closed between Dickinson School Road and Richland Road.
Social media posts from Cumberland-Goodwill caution drivers to avoid the area and expect significant delays as they have three units on the scene along with mutual aid units. Life Lion has also been called to the scene.
UPDATE- avoid this area and expect significant delays on Walnut Bottom Road. We have 3 MICUs on this incident as well as mutual aid units. Life Lion has also been called to the scene.— Cumberland Goodwill (@Co40EMS) February 21, 2020
State Police have also asked drivers to stay away from the scene to allow crews to work.
Walnut Bottom Rd. will be closed for an extended period of time. Please avoid the area and allow emergency responders to work safely and efficiently. Thoughts and prayers to all involved and their families.— Troopers Megan Ammerman and Kelly Smith (@PSPTroopHPIO) February 21, 2020
