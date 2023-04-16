A Dauphin County woman faces charges after police said she intentionally turned in front of a semi-truck to cause a crash that killed her passenger in March.

State Police at Lykens said Lisa Ann Waibel, 40, of Lykens, was driving a vehicle with a passenger, Matthew Napoleoni, 44, of Lykens, on Armstrong Valley Road near Mountain House Road in Jackson Township, Dauphin County, at 4:05 p.m. March 16 when she made an abrupt turn in front of a semi-truck, which struck the vehicle.

Napoleoni died from his injuries from the crash, and police said that over the course of the investigation, they discovered Waibel deliberately turned in front of the semi-truck to cause the crash.

Waibel was charged Friday with criminal homicide, homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and summary traffic offenses. Bail was denied due to it being a homicide case, and Waibel remains in Dauphin County Prison.