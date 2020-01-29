Where It Stands: Feds will prosecute Mechanicsburg-area product tampering case; local charges dropped

A Mechanicsburg-area man accused of tampering with retail products and returning them to eastern Cumberland County stores is still facing prosecution, but that prosecution will come from the federal government, not Cumberland County.

Local charges against Robert Keith Burns, 59, were dismissed on Dec. 18, including recklessly endangering another person, theft by deception and criminal mischief.

District Attorney Skip Ebert said the decision was made to drop the local charges because the federal government is handling the case against Burns, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in October on charges of tampering with consumer products.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burns pleaded not guilty to the federal charges on Nov. 1, according to court documents. Federal Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson ruled Nov. 1 that Burns will remain imprisoned without bail until trial because it had been shown “by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably ensure the safety” of the community.

Jury selection is scheduled for March 3 at the federal courthouse in Harrisburg.