Where It Stands: Feds will prosecute Mechanicsburg-area product tampering case; local charges dropped

A Mechanicsburg-area man accused of tampering with retail products and returning them to eastern Cumberland County stores is still facing prosecution, but that prosecution will come from the federal government, not Cumberland County.
Local charges against Robert Keith Burns, 59, were dismissed on Dec. 18, including recklessly endangering another person, theft by deception and criminal mischief.
District Attorney Skip Ebert said the decision was made to drop the local charges because the federal government is handling the case against Burns, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in October on charges of tampering with consumer products.
Burns pleaded not guilty to the federal charges on Nov. 1, according to court documents. Federal Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson ruled Nov. 1 that Burns will remain imprisoned without bail until trial because it had been shown “by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably ensure the safety” of the community.
Jury selection is scheduled for March 3 at the federal courthouse in Harrisburg.
According to law enforcement, Burns purchased toothpaste and other health and beauty items, tampered with them, repackaged and resealed them, and returned them to retail stores. The investigation began when a woman told Silver Spring Township Police she had purchased a toothpaste tube at Giant that seemed to contain an unknown substance.
The federal charges came about because Burns allegedly tampered with Lansoprazole, a federally regulated medicine. The drug, also known by the brand name Prevacid, is used as an over-the-counter drug to treat heartburn and as a prescription drug to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
Officials have not said what substance Burns is accused of putting inside the altered products.
